BRIEF-Cmc Markets Says Expected FY Net Operating Income Will Be Between £250 And £280 Million

CMC Markets PLC: * CMC MARKETS PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* CMC MARKETS PLC - EXPECTED THAT FY NET OPERATING INCOME WILL BE BETWEEN £250 AND £280 MILLION * CMC MARKETS - SUBDUED MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUED THROUGH AUGUST, TRADING AND INVESTING NET REVENUES TRENDING 20% LOWER Y-O-Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

