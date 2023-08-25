UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 25

Left Menu

* OIL: Oil rose but headed for a second week of decline on Friday, as the dollar firmed before a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while concerns over tight supply eased. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7957 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:21 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.03%.

* OFGEM: Millions of British households will have cheaper energy bills from October after British energy markets regulator Ofgem cut its price cap again to reflect a further fall in wholesale power and gas prices. * CMA-HOUSEBUILDERS: Britain's competition regulator said it has identified a

few concerns in the housing market and plans to make a market investigation reference into two areas, including the large amount of land controlled by the biggest homebuilders.

* CMC: Online trading platform CMC Markets, forecast lower annual profits as it continued to face subdued trading activity in first two months of the second quarter. * CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumers' mood perked up this month as lower inflation made individuals less downbeat about the outlook for their personal finances, although sentiment remained poor overall due to concern about the wider economy, a survey showed on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar reclaimed a 2-1/2-month peak, but the metal was headed for its best week in six ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the interest rate outlook. * OIL: Oil rose but headed for a second week of decline on Friday, as the dollar firmed before a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while concerns over tight supply eased.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7957 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

