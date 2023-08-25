Left Menu

SC issues notice on plea filed against premature release of Madhumita Shukla murder convicts

The Supreme Court on Friday began the hearing of the plea filed by Poetess Madhumita Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, against the premature release of the convicts in the former's murder case. 

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices on the plea filed by poetess Madhumita Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, against the premature release of the convicts in the former's murder case. The top court began hearing of the plea earlier in the day. However, it did not pass any order against the order directing the convicts' release.

Following the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department's order directing the release of former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla, her sister Nidhi Shukla knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against the decision. "We informed the top court that the convicts, Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, did not serve the sentence. A document that I collected through the RTI (Right to Information) proves the same. It shows that the duo was not in prison from 2012 to 2023", said Nidhi Shukla while speaking to ANI.

Shukla further said, "I will appeal to the SC to make the convicts serve the life sentence. The governor was misled by corrupt officers". Nidhi Shukla, today, moved to the Supreme Court appealing against the premature release of convicts.

The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department had issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi with the permission of the Governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department. Currently, the couple are lodged in Gorakhpur Jail and will be released from jail on presenting a bond.

Poetess Madhumita was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun had sentenced Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi to life imprisonment for Madhumita's murder.

Ajay Rai, Samajwadi Party leader, spoke to ANI about the release of the convicts in the Madhumita murder case. "With the instructions from the governor, the UP Prison Department ordered for the release of the convicts. Another party (complainant Nidhi Shukla) has moved to the Supreme Court. Now we will have to see what the top court directs in this case", said Rai.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP leader said, "The BJP's agenda is to shield the culprits involved in abuse against women. Wherever there is injustice to women, the BJP will be standing with the culprits". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

