FTSE 100 rises on miner, energy boost; CMC Markets drag mid-caps

UK's FTSE 100 index opened higher on Friday driven by gains in energy and miner shares, while a slump in CMC Markets and Watches of Switzerland's shares dragged the mid-cap index lower. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% in early trade, while mid-cap stocks were down 0.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:11 IST
UK's FTSE 100 index opened higher on Friday driven by gains in energy and miner shares, while a slump in CMC Markets and Watches of Switzerland's shares dragged the mid-cap index lower.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% in early trade, while mid-cap stocks were down 0.2%. Energy stocks rose 1.0% supported by higher oil prices, while industrial metal miners climbed 1.0%, tracking metal prices.

Watches of Switzerland plummeted 26.7% on news that Rolex SA will buy Bucherer business. The stock was the top loser on the mid-cap index. Shares of CMC Markets plunged 18.0% after the online trading platform forecast lower annual profit. The stock was the second biggest loser on the mid-cap index.

Investors will closely watch U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for clues on the outlook for interest rates at a time when most believe the central bank is nearly done hiking rates.

