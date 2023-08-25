Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:46 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product, used in the treatment of a lung disease, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pirfenidone tablets in strengths of 267 mg and 801 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of La Roche Inc's Esbriet tablets, it added.

Pirfenidone is used for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Pirfenidone tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 218 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023