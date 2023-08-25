Left Menu

Russian rouble steadies as exporters prepare for month-end tax payments

"It seems that one of the biggest problems for the Russian currency is the actions of exporters who hold their foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese yuan or Indian rupee, among others." The rouble strengthened sharply last week after hitting a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, as the central bank hiked its key rate by 350 basis points to 12% and exporters increased selling of their foreign currency revenue following discussions with Russian authorities.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:48 IST
Russian rouble steadies as exporters prepare for month-end tax payments
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble steadied on Friday as exporters prepared to pay month-end taxes, with traders keeping an eye on developments after the presumed death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, in a plane crash. Russia's most powerful mercenary, Prigozhin was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, Russian authorities said, two months to the day after he led an abortive mutiny against the army top brass.

At 0806, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 94.79 and had gained 0.5% to trade at 102.13 versus the euro. It was steady against the yuan at 12.98. Prigozhin's presumed death leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin stronger in the short term, removing a powerful figure who had defied his authority and threatened to make him look weak, but deprives him of a forceful military player.

But Prigozhin's influence in Russia has dwindled since the mutiny, meaning volatility for the rouble from his possible death is likely to be limited, said Grzegorz Drozdz, market analyst at investment company Conotoxia. "Russia's central bank and regulators are currently trying to rescue the rouble," he said. "It seems that one of the biggest problems for the Russian currency is the actions of exporters who hold their foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese yuan or Indian rupee, among others."

The rouble strengthened sharply last week after hitting a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, as the central bank hiked its key rate by 350 basis points to 12% and exporters increased selling of their foreign currency revenue following discussions with Russian authorities. The rouble should be supported by month-end tax payments, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities. The peak of those payments falls on Monday, but some analysts have said last week's FX selling increase may have already met their rouble needs.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $83.98 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,046.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,147.2 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023