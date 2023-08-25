Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended till August 28 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25 (ANI): The special court for MP/MLAs extended Tamil Nadu jailed minister Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till August 28 and instructed the jail authorities to produce Senthil Balaji physically on August 28 for further proceedings. Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was produced through Video Conference from Puzhal Central Prison, before Justice Sivakumar of the special court for MP/MLA today at Chennai.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Senthil Balaji under PMLA for cash for jobs scam, on June 14. After dramatic scenes in hospital and a legal battle between ED and Senthil Balaji's advocates, the Supreme Court ordered the ED to take Senthil Balaji into custody to question him. After 5 days of questioning by ED in the Nungambakkam ED office, he was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12. Later the sessions court transferred the case to the special court for MP/MLAs.

Today, the Special Court for MP/MLAs extended jailed minister Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till August 28. (ANI)

