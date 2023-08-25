SC extends interim bail to Satyendra Jain on medical grounds till September 1

A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh extended interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain on medical grounds till September 1 in a money laundering case. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Jain and apprised the court about his medical conditions. The lawyer said that Jain has serious ailments and needs physiotherapy treatment.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agency said that the application which should be independently assessed by AIIMS is pending. ASG Raju opposed the extension of interim bail and said that Jain should be treated like an ordinary prisoner and this is not a case of medical bail. Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendra Jain for six weeks in a money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither talking with the media nor living Delhi without permission. The top court had also given Jain liberty to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment and made it clear that interim bail is considered on medical conditions.

Satyendra Jain has moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case. Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned skeleton due to this.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings.

During arguments in High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022." On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

