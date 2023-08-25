Left Menu

Bihar: 5 drown after car plunges into canal in Chhapra

As many as five people drowned after a car fell into a canal in Bihar's Chappra district, said an official on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:27 IST
Car plunges into canal in Bihar's Chhapra (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to officials, the mishap took place late on Thursday in the  Karna Kudaria village of the Mashrak police station area.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Saran District Gaurav Mangla, the deceased identified as Dinesh Singh, Lal Babu Shah, Sudhir Kumar and Suraj Kumar were residents of Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district, while Ram Chandra Shah was a resident of Parampur Masrakh in Chhapra district. After receiving information on the mishap, officials from Masrakh police station reached the spot of the incident and recovered bodies from the canal.

Thereafter, the police sent the bodies for a post-mortem investigation at the Sadar Hospital in Chhapra, said the police official. During the investigation, it was found that the car was on its way from Gopalganj district after attending a 'shraddh' ceremony and that the driver on board lost control of the vehicle, after which it fell into the canal in Chhapra.

Nandkishore Kumar, son of deceased Ramchandra Sah, told ANI that his father used to work as a confectioner. "He had gone to his son-in-law, Lalbabu Sah, a resident of Sonwalia under the Baikunthpur police station area of Gopalganj district. From there he had gone to Baghi village in the Baikunthpur area of Gopalganj district to visit the in-laws of local resident Dinesh Singh," said Kumar. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

