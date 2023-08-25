Left Menu

G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:34 IST
G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the G20 trade and investment ministers' meeting has adopted an outcome document and chair's summary which talks about promoting global trade and support to MSMEs.

After the conclusion of the two-day meeting here, the minister said that there are several new elements in the document.

The outcome document talks about WTO reforms, future-ready global value chains and digitisation. However, he said that there is only one para of the 17-page statement where ''we could not get consensus for obvious reasons''.

