Himachal: Eight major roads blocked in Shimla amid rain havoc

Unprecedented rains and flash floods over the last two months have thrown life out of gear in the Shimla district.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:43 IST
Eight major roads blocked in Shimla as rains wreak havoc (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heavy rainfall, traffic has been suspended on eight major roads in Shimla and its adjoining areas in the north Indian hill state, said police on Friday. As per the update by Shimla Police on social media platform 'X', the roads that are blocked for vehicular movement are, "Victory Tunnel-Kaithu road, Kasumpti-Parimahal road, Vikasnagar-SDA Complex-Kasumpti road, Kanlog-CPRI-Bamloe road, Bamloe-Tolland road, Tikkar-Nankhari road at Badrail near Jabalda, Nankhari-Nirath road at Sharan Dakh and Sinnu-Luhri-Rampur road near Lunsu."

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 major roads across the district remained closed due to landslides, uprooting of trees and other rain-related incidents following heavy downpours in the region. Unprecedented rains and flash floods over the last two months have thrown life out of gear in the district. The commuters are facing trouble.

"We are facing troubles due to heavy rain, there is a fear of uprooting of trees in different parts of the city. Buses have been stopped, roads are closed and we are walking to the office. It is becoming tough. I am arriving from Nabha and I had to start early so that I can reach the office," said Huckam Chand, a local resident and government employee. The Himalayan state has reported widespread destruction and deaths due to heavy rains, landslides and cloudbursts reported from different parts of the state.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday visited landslide-affected areas of Kuklah in Mandi district and urged the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to arrange rations for the people living in these areas. The state has reported 113 landslides this monsoon season.

A total of 224 lives have been lost in the monsoon fury in Himachal while another 117 died in rain-related accidents so far, stated a government bulletin earlier. According to the latest data shared by the state government, the total loss to the coffers from the ongoing rain fury has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24, when monsoon arrived in the state. (ANI)

