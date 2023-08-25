PRASA introduces new Electric Motor Units on KwaMashu to Durban corridor

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has reached another milestone with the approval to run a commercial service with the new Electric Motor Units on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor.

With this service, commuters on the KwaMashu Corridor can look forward to the built-in safety features that come with the new trains such as on-board CCTV cameras, an anti-crash system, wider doors that allow for easy entry and exit and air-conditioning.

The Voice Alert and Information Display Systems will ensure that commuters get off at the right destination.

In a statement on Friday, PRASA announced that following a No-Objection certificate from the Railway Safety Regulator RSR), the new, blue and white modern trains, popularly known as Isitimela Sabantu, will be running on the KwaMashu Corridor between Dalbridge and Bridge City from Friday, 25 August 2023 during off-peak.

The blue and white trains are already running on the Southern Corridor between Durban and Umbogintwini and Durban to Cato Ridge lines.

“The phased rollout of the Electric Motor Units on the recovered corridors is part of PRASA's wider strategy to modernize and improve passenger rail services across South Africa and make rail a safe, reliable, and affordable mode of transport.

“These trains are the most advanced passenger trains in the country and they significantly improve the passenger experience,” PRASA Group CEO Hishaam Emeran said.

Peak services on the KwaMashu Corridor with the new trains will be announced soon, subject to RSR approval.

Plans are also underway to recover the Durban to Crossmoor and Durban to Pinelands services in this financial year.

