Covid body bag scam: Mumbai Police summons BMC's former deputy commissioner

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the former Deputy Commissioner of the BMC's Central Purchase Department (CPD), Ramakant Biradar, to probe into the allegations of irregularities involved in purchasing body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients, an official said. Biradar, who was in charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's CPD during the pandemic, has been summoned in connection with the alleged scam.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations claimed that a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Kishori Pednekar. A case was also registered by the Mumbai police against Pednekar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

