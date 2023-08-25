J-K: 54 booked under PIT-NDPS, Public Safety Act in Baramulla

As many as fifty-four notorious drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT- NDPS Act) and also under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Baramulla district, said officials on Friday. "54 drug smugglers have been booked under the PIT- NDPS Act and PSA in the Baramulla district. These hard-core drug peddlers were operating in Uri, Pattan, Baramulla, Kreeri and Tangmarg sub-divisions," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier, Baramulla Police attached properties worth 68.65 lakhs of drug smugglers which include two houses, three vehicles & cash to the tune of Rs. 41.72 lakhs in Pattan, Kreeri and Kamalkote. Besides, SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi confirmed the attachment of property (Illegally acquired property by drug smugglers) orders of Baramulla Police at Pattan and Kreeri in which house and vehicle were attached, said a police release.

Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Baramulla Police with regard to the attachment of moveable/ immovable property which has been raised/ used for illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers in the district. People showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from society which is the real sign of police public relationship, the release further stated. (ANI)

