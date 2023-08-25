Left Menu

IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised, says Law Minister Meghwal

The Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act would be Indianised. We need to think the Indian way and that is why the Home Minister has introduced these bills in Parliament recently.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:20 IST
IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised, says Law Minister Meghwal
Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act would be Indianised. "We need to think the Indian way and that is why the Home Minister has introduced these bills in Parliament recently" the minister said.

During the Launch of Tele Law 2.0, the Law Minsiter Arjun Meghwal appreciated the functionaries providing legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) program. To ensure Access to Justice, the Department of Justice (DoJ) today celebrated its Tele-Law 2.0 event attended by Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The event was seminal as it commemorated the reaching of the 50 Lakh milestone, which earmarks rendering of pre-litigation advice to the common citizens through the use of technology. It also integrated this legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) programme which enabled the common citizen to access legal advice, legal assistance and legal representation through a single registration and single gateway of Tele-Law.

The Event was also witness to the felicitation of the frontline functionaries who are the grassroot soldiers and ensures the delivery of legal services at the doorstep. Participants included officials from Department of Justice, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, students and faculty of the Pro Bono Clubs constituted under Law schools, various Partnering agencies of DoJ implementing literacy and legal awareness; Paralegal Volunteers, Village Level Entrepreneurs, Panel lawyers and State Coordinators implementing Tele-Law in the country.

The event was organized by Department of Justice and is supported by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited. The event exemplified the Government's vision to strengthen the legal aid eco-system and to ensure "Justice for All" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023