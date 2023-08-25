Delhi: Couple held for kidnapping one-month-old child 

A couple was held for having kidnapped a one-month-old child from Delhi's Chhatta Rail Chowk, located in North East Delhi, the police said on Friday. According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 4:34 a.m. today at the Kotwali police station.

The complainant couple reported that their one-month-child was kidnapped from the Chatta Rail Chowk footpath area, the police added. Accordingly, a case was registered at Kotwali Police Station under the relevant sections of law.

The police later inspected the nearby CCTV cameras. They got a clue of the motorcycle on which the kidnappers reportedly came. Accordingly, the accused, Sanjay Gupta and Anita Gupta were arrested by the police from their residence located in Raghubir Nagar, Tagore Garden.

"Sanjay Gupta and Anita Gupta said that last year their son Vishal Gupta (17) expired and their daughter aged (15), was asking for a brother to tie "Rakhi" on his hand, on coming Raksha Bandhan. So they decided to kidnap a boy and they found this child sleeping at some distance from his mother near Chhatta Rail Chowk. They kidnapped the child to take care of him as their son", said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North Delhi while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

