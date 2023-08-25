Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his last leg of Ladakh visit reached Kargil War Memorial in Dras and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers on Friday. During his visit to the war memorial, he was accompanied by several party workers.

Kargil War Memorial, is a memorial built by the Indian Army in the town of Dras, commemorating the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Earlier on the day Congress MP while addressing a rally in Kargil mounted an attack on the BJP alleging that it wanted to take away the land of the Ladakhi people and give it to the Adani Group.

Gandhi further alleged that because of the same reason they don't give proper representation to Ladakhi people as after that they will not be able to take the lands of locals. "BJP people know that if you were given representation then they will not be able to take away your land, this is all about land, they (BJP) want to take away your land and give it to Adani so that he can set up his plant, but don't share the benefits with you. But we will never let this happen" he said.

The former Congress president once again claimed that China was grabbing Indian territory in Ladakh. "Ladakh is a strategic location and one thing is very clear that China has taken away India's land. It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. But this is a lie." Taking about his plans to visit Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and how because of inclement weather and administrative reasons he was not able to come Gandhi said, "A few months ago, we walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it was called 'Bharat Jodo Yatra. The aim was to stand against hatred and violence spread by BJP-RSS in the country...The message that came out of the Yatra was-'nafrat ke bazaar mein hum mohabbat ki dukaan kholne nikle hain'. In the last few days, I got to see this myself. At the time of the Yatra, I could not visit Ladakh due to snow in winter. It was in my heart to conduct the yatra in Ladakh and I took it forward this time on a motorbike."

Further sharing his experience of interaction with locals and migrants from Bihar and Uttra Pradesh Rahul said, "When I interacted with the labourers who came here from Bihar and UP and asked them about how they feel here, they said that they get full support and cooperation from Ladakhi people and they help them whenever required. So this is in your DNA and you have the same ideology which is of Congress party." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)