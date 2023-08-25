BJP slams Rahul for his remarks on China, asks “Is he repaying the grant received by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation”

During his his Ladakh visit the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of alleged Chinese intrusion and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying about the issue. BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi and asked whether he is paying back to the grant received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Earlier in the day Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Kargil said, "Ladakh is a strategic location and one thing is very clear that China has taken away India's land. It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. But this is a lie."

"I don't understand, why time and again Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showers love on the talks by China. Is he paying back the grant received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation or does he have relations with the Chinese Communist Party?" responded Sudhansh Trivedi on Friday during a press conference in the national capital. Further, Trivedi questioned the Congress on its relationship with China. He also claimed that China is passing through its worst diplomatic isolation post-Tiananmen Square massacre by referring to a Chinese think tank.

"We want to clear their (Congress Government) relationship with China and our relationship with China. After our Government came under the leadership of PM Modi, in 2020, a think tank from Beijing said that 'China is passing through its worst diplomatic isolation post-Tiananmen Square' massacre," said Trivedi. "Your (Congress) policy was that peace talks will not be affected by terrorism (Between India and Pakistan) but our policy is that peace talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand...Therefore, they (Congress) should not lecture us on peace and security at least," said Trivedi further.

"During Doklam, the meal he shared with the Chinese Ambassador was not revealed by him but by a photo shared by China," said Trivedi. (ANI)

