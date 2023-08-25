Left Menu

Former Punjab deputy CM's son, law student accuse each other of assault, cross-FIRs registered

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son, Udhayveer Singh Randhawa has been booked for allegedly assaulting a law student in Chandigarh, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son, Udhayveer Singh Randhawa has been booked for allegedly assaulting a law student in Chandigarh, the police said. According to a First Information Report (FIR) by the police, the law student identified as Narveer Gill lodged a complaint against the minister's son for an alleged assault, after which the police booked him for assault on Thursday.

The law student Narveer Gill, was also booked after Randhawa's son lodged a counter-complaint against him. "I Udhayveer Singh Randhawa, son of Sukhjinder Singh was at a restaurant in Sector-17 Chandigarh when Narveer Gill attacked me and took off my turban. I caught hold of his hair in the restaurant but he ran away to the Sector 17 Plaza. When I caught him and brought him to the police station Sec-17, he purposely hit me on my neck and took off my turban, which can be seen from the camera recording of the restaurant. This is the third attempt by him on me and I have made a complaint to the Punjab Police to kindly resolve my complaint," stated the FIR filed Udhayveer Singh Randhawa's complaint.

The police said cross-FIRs were registered against Udhayveer Singh Randhawa and Narveer Gill on the basis of their respective complaints and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

