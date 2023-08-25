Left Menu

Embraer sees good opportunity to partner with India for aerospace development

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:04 IST
Embraer sees good opportunity to partner with India for aerospace development
Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer sees a good opportunity to partner with India to develop a strong aerospace industry in both the countries by synergising their strengths, company President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said on Friday.

The challenges in the global supply chain brought by the pandemic also brings about opportunities to develop new partnerships in order to develop resilience, he said while speaking at a panel discussion at the B20 Summit India 2023.

''India has a very competitive labour cost. India has the availability of engineering, design, (and) technical expertise, and we from Embraer, we have knowledge and experience to develop, certify and manufacture aircraft. So it seems to be a good opportunity to have collaboration,'' Neto said.

He further said, ''I'm sure we can bring both things together, create a strong aerospace industry on both sides.'' Neto stressed that there are a lot of opportunities among the G20 nations for collaboration but it should be ''more effective'' and make things happen to help each other.

He recollected that during the pandemic, logistics and supply chain became a very big issue.

''We are suffering until now with the shortage of parts, shortage of specialised labour but I see a good opportunity here to improve the resilience in the supply chain (through) partnerships,'' Neto said.

Embraer is working to take the collaboration with its suppliers to the next level and bring more insights to share best practices to increase efficiency, he added.

''We are also looking for partners for innovation...we see a lot of opportunities of collaboration with the different G20 countries,'' Neto said.

Since inception 54 years ago, Embraer has delivered over 8,000 aircraft and has more than 2,000 clients around the world, he said.

