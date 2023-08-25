Left Menu

Assam Govt issues notification banning plastic water bottles below 1 litre from October 2

The Assam Environment and Forest Department on August 23, issued a notification, prohibiting the use or manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale of plastic water bottles below 1000 ml capacity in the state from October 2 this year.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:05 IST
Assam Govt issues notification banning plastic water bottles below 1 litre from October 2
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Environment and Forest Department has issued a notification banning the use and production of plastic water bottles below 1000 ml capacity in the state from October 2 this year, said an official statement. Last month, the Assam government announced that it would ban the production and use of drinking water bottles made of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) of less than 1 litre in volume from October 2 this year.

The Assam Environment and Forest Department on August 23, issued a notification, prohibiting the use or manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale of plastic water bottles below 1000 ml capacity in the state from October 2 this year. "It is observed that the use of packaged drinking water bottles up to 1000 ml volume and their pollution potential is higher than packaged drinking water bottles of larger volume," the official notification said on Wednesday.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, in accordance with the powers delegated to the State under Section 23 of the said Act, vide Ministry of Environment & Forests, Govt. of India's Notification No. S.0.152(E) dtd. February 10, 1988, the Government of Assam has hereby prohibited the use or manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic water bottles below 1000 ml capacity in the state of Assam," added the notification. It also stated that this notification will come into effect from October 2.

"The implementation of the prohibition of the notification shall vest in Urban and Rural local bodies, District Administration and Police department and Pollution Control Board of Assam," said the notification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023