Dadi Prakashmani spread Indian values and culture through spirituality: President

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu released a postage stamp in memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former chief of Brahma Kumaris at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (August 25, 2023). This stamp was released under the ‘My Stamp’ initiative of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications to mark the 16th death anniversary of Dadi Prakashmani.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Dadi Prakashmani spread the Indian values and culture in India and abroad through spirituality. Under her leadership, the Brahma Kumaris became the largest women-led spiritual organization in the world. Like a true leader, she stood by Brahma Kumaris family with faith and courage even in challenging circumstances and always guided them.

The President said that it is the biggest truth of the world that life is temporary and a person is remembered only because of his/her deeds. She added that one should do noble deeds with the sense of public welfare. She shared that Dadi ji may not be not physically among us, but the memories of her spiritual and genial personality and her message of human welfare would always be alive among us and will continue to inspire generations to come.

Speaking about the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, the President said that we all have witnessed the unprecedented success of the scientists of India. She added that India has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. She expressed confidence that through the Chandrayaan-3 mission new information would be obtained from the lunar land which would benefit the whole world.

