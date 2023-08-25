Left Menu

Dadi Prakashmani spread Indian values and culture through spirituality: President

The President said that it is the biggest truth of the world that life is temporary and a person is remembered only because of his/her deeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:16 IST
Dadi Prakashmani spread Indian values and culture through spirituality: President
Speaking about the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, the President said that we all have witnessed the unprecedented success of the scientists of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu released a postage stamp in memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former chief of Brahma Kumaris at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (August 25, 2023). This stamp was released under the ‘My Stamp’ initiative of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications to mark the 16th death anniversary of Dadi Prakashmani.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Dadi Prakashmani spread the Indian values and culture in India and abroad through spirituality. Under her leadership, the Brahma Kumaris became the largest women-led spiritual organization in the world. Like a true leader, she stood by Brahma Kumaris family with faith and courage even in challenging circumstances and always guided them.

The President said that it is the biggest truth of the world that life is temporary and a person is remembered only because of his/her deeds. She added that one should do noble deeds with the sense of public welfare. She shared that Dadi ji may not be not physically among us, but the memories of her spiritual and genial personality and her message of human welfare would always be alive among us and will continue to inspire generations to come.

Speaking about the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, the President said that we all have witnessed the unprecedented success of the scientists of India. She added that India has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. She expressed confidence that through the Chandrayaan-3 mission new information would be obtained from the lunar land which would benefit the whole world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023