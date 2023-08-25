Left Menu

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:18 IST
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Friday inked a pact with TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (TGESPL), a joint venture between Tata Motors and Cummins Inc, USA to set up the country's ''first'' hydrogen fuel project in Jamshedpur at an estimated cost of over Rs 350 crore, officials said.

The agreement was signed between the state government and TCPL Green Energy Solutions here in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, for setting up the project, which would entail an investment of Rs 354.28 crore.

The capacity of the proposed unit will be over 4,000 hydrogen IC engine/fuel agnostic engine and more than 10,000 battery system.

The facility is expected to start commercial production in March 2024, and likely provide employment to about 1,000 people directly or indirectly, the officials said. Executive Director, Tata Motors, Girish Wagh said the company is committed to provide green, smart and safe mobility.

Soren had earlier announced that the hydrogen internal combustion engine and fuel-agnostic engine will be developed in Jamshedpur by TCPL Green Energy Solutions. He had given approval to the investment proposal for the unit for manufacturing advance chemistry battery, H2 fuel cell and H2 fuel delivery system.

There are several advantages of hydrogen fuel, as it is available in abundance and does not emit harmful substances, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023