Centre has made `all preparations' to ensure that onion growers do not face trouble: Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the Union government has taken all necessary steps to ensure that onion farmers do not face any problems.He was replying to reporters questions about protests against the 40 per cent export duty on onions and NCP chief Sharad Pawars statement that the export duty was never so high when he was agriculture minister.I do not want to talk about what Pawar should have given and what he gave to the state as agriculture minister.....deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in spite of being in Japan, kept a close tab on the onion issue.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the Union government has taken all necessary steps to ensure that onion farmers do not face any problems.

He was replying to reporters' questions about protests against the 40 per cent export duty on onions and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that the export duty was never so high when he was agriculture minister.

''I do not want to talk about what Pawar should have given and what he gave to the state as agriculture minister.....deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in spite of being in Japan, kept a close tab on the onion issue. Union minister Piyush Goyal is keeping an eye on it....The Union government has made all the preparations so that farmers do not face any troubles. You will see that soon,'' Bawankule said. He also said that Sharad Pawar and NCP MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule will have a change of heart and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in view of the works done by the prime minister in the last nine years and the works he will be undertaking this year.

