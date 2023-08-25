Left Menu

Suzlon bags 201.6 MW wind energy project order

Renewables solution provider Suzlon Group on Friday announced that it has bagged a large order for a 201.6 MW wind energy project from Teq Green Power XI, a part of O2 Power.However, the company did not disclose the value of the order in its statement.Suzlon will supply the wind turbines equipment supply and execute the project including erection and commissioning, a Suzlon statement said.The company will also provide operation and maintenance services post-commissioning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Suzlon)
Renewables solution provider Suzlon Group on Friday announced that it has bagged a large order for a 201.6 MW wind energy project from Teq Green Power XI, a part of O2 Power.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order in its statement.

''Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning,'' a Suzlon statement said.

The company will also provide operation and maintenance services post-commissioning. ''Suzlon Group today announced a significantly large new order acquisition for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd, part of O2 Power Pvt Ltd,'' it stated.

The Suzlon will install 64 of its largest wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each for the 201.6 MW wind power project. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, ''We are delighted to welcome Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd, part of O2 Power Pvt Ltd as our esteemed customer through this project.'' Parag Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, O2 Power said in the statement,''This partnership with Suzlon for their 3.15 MW turbines for our wind energy project, represents a milestone in our capability enhancement goals.'' This Project will enable O2 Power to provide electricity to 1.66 lakh households and curb 6.55 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

