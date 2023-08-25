WB govt should implement Ayushman Bharat at ground level for benefit of people: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the West Bengal government should implement the central medical insurance scheme AB-PMJAY at the ground level for the benefit of people in the state. "We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of West Bengal. The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of the state. The State Government should implement Ayushman Bharat at the ground level for the benefit of the people of West Bengal," Mandaviya said, adding that the Central government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the health services in the state are of the highest quality.

The minister reviewed various programmes delivering health services in the state, including the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). PMJAY, launched on September 23, 2018, gives an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to eligible families.

So far, 30 of 33 states have agreed to the co-branding plan except for Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal which have opted to remain out of it. Accusing the central government of taking all the credit for it, West Bengal pulled out of the scheme in 2019.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she would be willing to rejoin if the Centre funded the scheme fully. During his visit, Mandaviya reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, the National TB Elimination Program, the status of funds released under the National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Telemedicine services, Medical Education, and Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya referred to the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre and said, "The Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre is a great initiative to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to people near their homes." Mandaviya added that 800 sub-centres have been approved at a cost of Rs 288.72 crore in West Bengal under the National Health Mission.

"Two urban community health centres were approved at the cost of Rs 10 crore and 37 new urban PHCs at the cost of Rs 27.75 crore. Besides, 404 Ayushman Bharat Urban Health and Wellness Centres have been approved," he said. The Union Health Minister also reviewed the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and the status of funds released under the National Health Mission.

"The government of India is committed to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025 and emphasized that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the funds released under the National Health Mission are utilized effectively," he added. The union minister further said that under the 15th Finance Commission, 223 Block Public Health Units have been approved at the cost of Rs 180.12 crores and 719 sub-centres have been approved at the cost of Rs 290 crores in the state.

"West Bengal has witnessed 10,358 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres being operationalized with a footfall of 16,82,87,430 and 2,08,42,397 teleconsultations have been carried out," he added. He said that the PM-ABHIM is a great initiative to provide quality healthcare services to the people of West Bengal.

"We are also working to ensure that the Telemedicine services are available to all citizens of the state," he said. In his review of the medical education and the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme, the minister stated, "We are committed to providing quality medical education to the people of West Bengal. We are also taking all necessary steps to ensure that the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme is successful." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)