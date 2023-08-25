China's cabinet approves guidelines to boost affordable housing
China's cabinet on Friday approved guidelines for planning and construction of affordable housing in a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, state media Xinhua news agency reported.
The guidelines will be beneficial for improving people's livelihoods, expanding effective investment and promoting the stable and healthy development of the property market, Xinhua said.
