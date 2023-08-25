Left Menu

Hyderabad: Miyapur Police apprehends one member of 'chaddi gang'

"On 23.08.2023 credible information police Miyapur apprehended one Cheddi Gang offender at Lingampally railway station, who was involved in 4 cases in the limits of Miyapur and Ameenpur Police Station," said G Sandeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur.

Hyderabad: Miyapur Police apprehends one member of 'chaddi gang'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A member of the chaddi gang who was involved in four cases of stealing in Miyapur and Ameenpur Police Station was apprehended by Miyapur Police at Lingampalli railway station on Wednesday. "On 23.08.2023 credible information police Miyapur apprehended one Cheddi Gang offender at Lingampally railway station, who was involved in 4 cases in the limits of Miyapur and Ameenpur Police Station," said G Sandeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur.

The arrested accused belonged to Aambli Khajuriya Village, Gujarat. The names of other accused members of the gang have been identified as Minama Mukeshbhai Bharubhai, Vikrambhai Dariyabhai Parmar (absconding), Mohaniya Nitinbhai (absconding) and Surmal.

Vikram, who worked as a plumber in Hyderabad, suggested to Mukesh, Nitin and Sumral that they have to commit offences in Hyderabad city. Vikram had noticed some good houses where they could get more valuables. "As per their plan on August 5, they reached Hyderabad, Lingampally railway station. Vikram showed the houses to commit offences in the Ameenpur area and during the evening hours they sheltered in the Ameenpur jungle area adjacent to the house which they targeted," said the DCP.

The gang used to dress up in underwear and vests, covering their faces with handkerchiefs. They kept footwear in their hands and tied up their shirts and pants to the waist to avoid hooks or fencing. After committing the offences, they used to hide in bushes up to the early morning hours to avoid unwanted enquiries from the public and police.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Hon'ble Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

