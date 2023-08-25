Left Menu

PFC to provide Rs 4,528 cr loan for DVC project in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:47 IST
PFC to provide Rs 4,528 cr loan for DVC project in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has entered into a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) as part of which it will provide Rs 4,527.68 crore loan to set up a 1,320 MW project at Raghunathpur in West Bengal.

The Raghunathpur Phase-II project -- a collaborative effort between PFC and DVC -- will contribute significantly to the power generation capacity in West Bengal, a PFC statement said on Friday.

With a combined capacity of 1,320 MW, the project marks a key milestone in the region's energy landscape, it said.

''PFC and DVC have successfully executed a loan agreement amounting to Rs 4,527.68 crore. This amount is earmarked for the realisation of the ambitious 2x660 MW Raghunathpur Phase-II project,'' the statement said.

As the project progresses, PFC and DVC remain dedicated to ensure its successful implementation, adhering to the highest standards of efficiency, innovation, and environmental responsibility, the statement said.

PFC is the country's largest non-banking financial company focused on providing financial solutions across the value chain in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

DVC is a public sector undertaking engaged in power generation and transmission, catering to the energy needs of the eastern region of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023