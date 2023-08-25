Left Menu

Fodder scam: SC to hear CBI’s plea against Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in October

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the plea of CBI challenging the grant of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, for hearing in October, in the fodder scam case of Jharkhand in which he was sentenced to five years jail term.

Supreme Court of India ( File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the CBI's plea, challenging the grant of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, for hearing in October, in the fodder scam case of Jharkhand in which he was sentenced to five years jail term. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Yadav opposed the appeals of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking cancellation of bail granted to him saying he has got kidney transplant. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing CBI told the apex court that Yadav was recently seen playing badminton.

Sibal told a bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna that Yadav has served 42 months in jail and he has a kidney ailment and now they want to put him back. To this, ASG Raju replied, "He is playing badminton. Bail has been granted on erroneous assumption considering that sentences are concurrent and not consecutive. I will demonstrate High Court order (granting bail) is bad in toto."

The CBI had challenged the Jharkhand High Court's order granting bail to 74-year-old Yadav in the case. The former Bihar Chief Minister is currently out on bail due to ill health after his conviction in various fodder scam cases.

Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda Treasury. Yadav has been convicted in five fodder scam cases pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. (ANI)

