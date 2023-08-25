UP: Biometric system to be implemented for nutrition distribution 

The Uttar Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has decided to implement a biometric system to make nutrition distribution more robust and transparent under the Supplementary Nutrition Scheme at Anganwadi and mini Anganwadi centres operated under child development projects of the state. Under this, Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) has been nominated as the executive body for the installation and operation of e-POS machines.

UPDESCO will be responsible for preparing the Request for Proposal (RFP) through e-tendering along with the tender for the installation of e-POS machines. It is worth mentioning that the State Cabinet recently approved the arrangement for the 'poshahar' distribution through e-POS machines under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. This ensures that no one else can take the beneficiary's share of 'Poshahar.'

Notably, nutrition is being provided to children aged 6 months to 6 years (including highly malnourished), pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls aged 14 to 18 years (only in aspirational districts) under supplementary nutrition scheme at Anganwadi and Mini Anganwadi centres operated by the Department of Child Development and Nutrition under child development projects of the state. More than one system integrator can also be selected. Due to the integration of multiple components in the bidding process for e-POS machines, the management of this process is being conducted through the Uttar Pradesh government's e-Procurement portal.

Notably, a purchasing committee will be formed under the leadership of the Director of UPDESCO. The committee will include the Joint Director, Child Development Service and Nutrition as a member. Additionally, the IT and Electronics Department will nominate other departmental officers and representatives of the Finance Department as members of the committee as per the requirements.

The selected system integrator organizations will need to provide e-POS machine software applications, Iris identification, field-level manpower, technical manpower, and mobile SIM cards. Additionally, maintenance of all these aspects will be required for a period of three years. This project will be operated on a system integrator-based BOO (Build, Own, Operate) model.

The e-POS machine bidding process will incorporate various components (hardware, software, etc.), making it possible to select more than one system integrator. Adolescent girls aged 14 to 18 years, pregnant and lactating women are capable of self-biometric authentication, and therefore, they will receive their poshahar after verifying their identity through Aadhaar-based authentication. For children aged 6 months to 6 years, their parents receive it on their behalf.

Considering this practical aspect, a provision for Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of the parents or guardians of these children will be established. After the issuance of the order in this regard, detailed guidelines will be provided by the Director of Child Development Service and Nutrition to UPDESCO within a week. (ANI)

