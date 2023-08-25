Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurates IB Group's Rs 160 cr poultry feed plant, hatchery unit in UP

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday inaugurated a poultry feed plant and hatchery unit, which has been set up by IB Group at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 160 crore.Established in 1985, Chhattisgarh-based IB Group has a presence in hatcheries, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research and poultry diseases diagnostic, livestock feed poultry, fish and shrimp, soyabean extract, edible oil and chicken processing.

25-08-2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday inaugurated a poultry feed plant and hatchery unit, which has been set up by IB Group at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 160 crore.

Established in 1985, Chhattisgarh-based IB Group has a presence in hatcheries, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research and poultry diseases diagnostic, livestock feed (poultry, fish and shrimp), soyabean extract, edible oil and chicken processing. The group posted a turnover of Rs 7,782 crore in FY22.

Spread across 12 acres, the newly commissioned plant of IB Group has been established at Jagdishpur in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. It has the capacity to produce 600 tonnes of poultry feed per day and 3 lakh broiler chicks per day, the company said in a statement.

With the inauguration of the new plant, IB Group now has 5 poultry feed plants, having a total capacity to produce 5,800 tonnes of poultry feed per day. It also has 6 hatcheries.

According to the statement, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, ''I would like to thank IB Group for setting up the largest poultry feed plant of Uttar Pradesh in Amethi, which is far from Chhattisgarh.'' ''For the growth of the country's GDP, it is imperative to strengthen the poultry industry. I am hopeful that with technical support to young and talented farmers here, the plant will make its own mark very soon,'' she said.

Group founder Bahadur Ali said the poultry feed plant and hatchery unit has immense potential to generate local employment.

''The new plant will also benefit maize and soya-growing farmers of this region,'' he said.

