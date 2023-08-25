Urgent need to decarbonise built environment: Hardeep S. Puri

Shri Hardeep S. Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas stressed the need to view urban planning from the perspective of embedding sustainability and climate resilience across the lifecycle of built environment. Inaugurating the Conference on Adoption of New and Emerging Building Materials and Technologies in Construction Industry, the Minister said that the Modi government has viewed urbanisation as an opportunity for multifaceted growth and therefore India boasts one of the most comprehensive programmes for planned urbanisation. It is against this backdrop, that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the flagship housing scheme of the Ministry, gains particular significance as it has addressed the issue of affordable housing for India’s urban poor while creating sustainable and green infrastructure.

Highlighting the use of green construction technologies in PMAY-U, Shri Puri informed the gathering that about 43.3 lakh houses are being constructed under the mission using sustainable building materials such as flyash bricks/blocks and AAC blocks. These houses will contribute to a reduction of 9 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of December 2024.

To bring a paradigm shift in the housing construction sector, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) shortlisted 54 innovative construction technologies from all over the world, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC). Further, 6,368 houses are being built under six light house projects currently being implemented in Chennai, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, Ranchi and Agartala. The Minister shared the multiple benefits of using these innovative construction technologies, including reduction in construction cost, time, cement used and waste generated apart from the enhanced thermal comfort and low lifecycle costs.

Shri Kaushal Kishore MoS, MoHUA, reiterated the need to provide quality housing to all strata of society, using latest and innovative technologies, as this would contribute to a better quality of life in the new and self reliant India. Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary MohUA, also underscored the importance of promoting and mainstreaming the modern and green construction technologies which will help the country to address the rising housing demand. These building materials facilitate faster and better quality housing construction to suit different geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the country. The conference organised by CREDAI, in collaboration with CPWD and NBCC, brought together some of the brightest minds in the construction and real estate industries.

(With Inputs from PIB)