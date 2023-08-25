Lula says Brazil an 'ideal partner' for Angola in agriculture, trade
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country wants to support Angola in efforts to diversify its economy, noting there is room for trade bewteen the two nations to grow.
Lula said in a visit to the African country that he sees Brazil as the "ideal partner" for Angola to drive the agricultural revolution it is striving for, also envisioning "joint solutions for sustainable development."
