Lula says Brazil 'ideal partner' for Angola in agriculture, trade

"In the last few years Brazil treated African countries with indifference," Lula said in a speech, criticizing the foreign policy of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. "Now we will correct those mistakes." Lula added he believes Angola could be an important market for Brazilian planemaker Embraer in Africa, as the firm's defense unit pushes for greater internationalization.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:47 IST
Lula says Brazil 'ideal partner' for Angola in agriculture, trade

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country wants to support Angola in efforts to diversify its economy, noting there is room for trade between the two nations to grow.

Lula said in a visit to the African country that he sees Brazil as the "ideal partner" for Angola to drive the agricultural revolution it is striving for, also envisioning "joint solutions for sustainable development." The leftist leader traveled to Angola after attending the BRICS summit in South Africa earlier this week, where he said he would support Angola joining the group of emerging markets in the future.

Lula also said he would invite his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco to attend G20 meetings as Brazil takes temporary presidency of the group next year. "In the last few years Brazil treated African countries with indifference," Lula said in a speech, criticizing the foreign policy of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. "Now we will correct those mistakes."

Lula added he believes Angola could be an important market for Brazilian planemaker Embraer in Africa, as the firm's defense unit pushes for greater internationalization. "The purchase of aircraft such as the KC-390 and the renewal of Tucano and Super Tucano fleets would bring opportunities for technology transfer," Lula said, referring to Embraer's flagship military cargo and light combat aircraft.

