UP: Water level of Sarayu in Ayodhya crosses danger level again

The water level of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya has crossed the danger mark again, Aman Chowdhary, Junior Engineer of the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Ayodhya said. While the danger level starts from 92,730, the current water level of the Sarayu in Ayodhya stands at 92.880, 15 centimetres above the danger mark, as of Friday morning at 8 AM, the CWC officer said.

Earlier, the water level of the Sarayu in Ayodhya crossed the danger mark on August 15. The water level of the river then stood at 93.010, 28 centimetres above the danger mark. The Junior Engineer reasoned that continuous rains have led to the rise in water level. Moreover, the release of water from the Girija Barrage at Katarneya Ghat and from Nepal has led to water accumulating in the low-lying areas of the Sarayu like Gonda Basti.

Aman Chowdhary said that an alert had been issued. The Water Police and State Disaster Relief Force jawans are monitoring devotees for not taking baths in deep water. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi surged again on July 27, as it was recorded at 205.83. Notably, the danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters.

After days of receding, the Yamuna water level in the national capital crossed the danger mark amid incessant rains in Delhi and adjoining areas. The rise in water level in Yamuna has been a matter of concern as it recently led to flooding in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level of Yamuna in Delhi had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. (ANI)

