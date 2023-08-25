Left Menu

ACME Group inks land pact to set up green hydrogen, ammonia project in Gopalpur Industrial Park

Diversified renewable energy company ACME on Friday inked a pact with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone TSSEZL for 343 acres land to set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Gopalpur Industrial Park GIP in Odisha.ACME Group plans to partner with Japans IHI Corporation for this project, a company statement said.The Group plans to set up a nearly 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility at GIP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:05 IST
ACME Group inks land pact to set up green hydrogen, ammonia project in Gopalpur Industrial Park
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified renewable energy company ACME on Friday inked a pact with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZL) for 343 acres land to set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Odisha.

ACME Group plans to partner with Japan's IHI Corporation for this project, a company statement said.

The Group plans to set up a nearly 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility at GIP. This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the facilities will be powered by renewable power. The Green Ammonia produced at this facility will be exported to markets in the West and the East from the existing Gopalpur port facilities.

Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder & Chairman, ACME Group said in the statement, ''This project will help us to offer Make In India Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia to domestic and international markets at competitive prices.

Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, said, ''We already have some valued clients operational in the industrial park and attracted investment of around Rs 4,000 crore.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023