PM Modi has broken shackles of the past and set India free on the path to development: Dr Jitendra

“India has arrived,” said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today, adding, “This is one of the most auspicious times happening in India.”

“India is hosting the G20 Group this year, we will be hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam after few days; International Year of Millets is also being observed this year, this is the second occasion such an event is being held at the behest of India and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi after the International Day of Yoga, and after 75 years (of India’s Independence) on the 15th August, we have entered the Amrit Kaal, and this week, just two days ago, Chandrayaan happened,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that now the time has come when India not only stands even with other countries but has proven that it can lead the world.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was addressing the Valedictory Session of the two-day 26th National Conference on e- Governance in Indore.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi has broken shackles of the past and set India free on the path to development.

“PM Modi opened the Space sector, and today there are more than 150 private Startups,” he said.

Dwelling on Administrative Reforms, Dr. Jitendra Singh said many reforms have been initiated by PM Modi in the last nine years.

“During the Covid period, life came to a standstill, but there was no delay in the Government of India’s administrative machinery, because we had already gone digital while others were just preparing for it,” he said, referring to transfer of benefits to the common man through DBT.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister gave us the mantra of ‘Minimum Government - Maximum Governance’. The DARPG took initiatives such as the practice of Attestation by Gazetted officers was done away with, Interviews were scrapped abolishing malpractices. Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum.

The Minister said, DoPPW introduced Digital Life Certificate (DLC) and later the Aadhar based scheme for online submission of DLC. Initially submission of DLCs was through biometric devices and now the Face-Authentication Technology-based system based on UIDAI Aadhaar software has been introduced.

Speaking about the transparency and accountability in the governance, the Minister said that the benchmark for clean and effective government is the robust grievance redressal mechanism. The CPGRAMS receives about 20 lakh grievances every year in comparison to just 2 lakhs annually earlier because this government followed a policy of time bound redressal and gained the confidence of the people.

Dr Jitendra Singh listed DigiLocker and SVAMITVA scheme bringing transparency in land registry, among technology driven reforms towards Ease of Living.

“Our goal is to gear up and work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, and we will accomplish this with speed and scale, leveraging the potential of digital transformations in e-governance,” he said.

