Chinese minister says India free to join RCEP trade bloc
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:47 IST
India is free to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday in New Delhi, adding that it would boost trade between India and China which is growing "very fast".
The RCEP is the world's largest trade bloc backed by China and groups 15 Asia-Pacific economic, including Australia and New Zealand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Delhi
- New Zealand
- Commerce
- China
- Australia
- RCEP
- Wang Shouwen
- Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders ban on certain U.S. tech investments in China
China 'gravely' concerned about US order on foreign investment
Biden orders ban on certain US tech investments in China
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on China worries; U.S. inflation figures awaited
Cricket-Australian Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut