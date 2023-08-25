Chinese minister says India free to join RCEP trade bloc

India is free to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday in New Delhi, adding that it would boost trade between India and China which is growing "very fast".

The RCEP is the world's largest trade bloc backed by China and groups 15 Asia-Pacific economic, including Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)