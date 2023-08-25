NIA court directs to confiscation of property of Canada-based absconding terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

The Special Court of National Investigation Agency has ordered the confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in village Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab, officials said on Friday. The gangster-turned-terrorist, who is learnt to be living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind in several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab, among other cases of terror attacks in India, NIA said.

As per the Court's orders, passed under section 33 (5) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, the property of Landa in village Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab is confiscated by the State. He was earlier declared a Proclaimed Offender on July 27, 2023. Landa was chargesheeted by the NIA on July 22, 2023, following investigations into his antecedents, which also include masterminding the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

Initially involved in criminal and gangster-related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. NIA is investigating the terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), etc.

It had registered a suo moto case (RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI) on August 20m 2022 and has, since then, initiated several actions to nab the terrorists and foil their terrorist and secessionist anti-India designs. "Landa and other foreign-based pro-Khalistani terrorists have been found to be engaged in smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border," NIA said.

They are also involved in carrying out terrorist activities in India, as per NIA investigations. (ANI)

