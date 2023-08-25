3 migrant labourers electrocuted at construction site in Ghaziabad: UP Police

Three migrant labourers were electrocuted to death at a construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. According to police, the labourers, who hailed from West Bengal, were declared brought dead at the hospital.

"Today, at around 2 pm, information was received at Vijay Nagar Police Station...It was told that three construction workers were electrocuted...They were declared dead at the hospital. A post-mortem is being done and an investigation is in progress. The three labourers belonged to West Bengal," Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said. Police is investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

