Left Menu

3 migrant labourers electrocuted at construction site in Ghaziabad: UP Police

Three migrant labourers were electrocuted to death at a construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:09 IST
3 migrant labourers electrocuted at construction site in Ghaziabad: UP Police
ACP Nimish Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three migrant labourers were electrocuted to death at a construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. According to police, the labourers, who hailed from West Bengal, were declared brought dead at the hospital.

"Today, at around 2 pm, information was received at Vijay Nagar Police Station...It was told that three construction workers were electrocuted...They were declared dead at the hospital. A post-mortem is being done and an investigation is in progress. The three labourers belonged to West Bengal," Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said. Police is investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023