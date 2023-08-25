Left Menu

Mars Inc to invest Rs 800 Cr to expand its Telangana plant

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products Mars Inc has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore to commence phase-II expansion of its plant in Telangana.

Mars Petcare, its pet food and pet healthcare division, has a plant with fixed capital investment of Rs 200 crore in Siddipet district where pet food is manufactured under well-known brands such as Pedigree and Whiskers.

An official release said the latest announcement takes the total fixed capital investment of Mars Inc in the state from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore.

Telangana State delegation led by Industries Minister K T Rama Rao met with Sekhar Krishnamoorthy, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Pet Nutrition at Mars Inc in New York, it said.

Given the rapid growth in the pet food market in India, Mars has expressed interest in commencing phase-II expansion of their plant in Siddipet.

The Telangana government and Mars Inc agreed to get into a broad-based partnership to establish initiatives to improve pet care and pet nutrition in the country.

Possibilities around creation of a comprehensive base for Mars Inc in areas such as Research and Development, digital transformation, agri supply chains, innovation and sustainability were also discussed at the meeting, it said.

A separate release said Omnicom Group, a renowned global media, marketing, and communications company, will be setting up a large Global Capability Centre here, which would create over 2,500 new employment opportunities.

The release said Rama Rao and his delegation met with Omnicom's leadership team at New York on Thursday, it further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

