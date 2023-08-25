Nine killed, two injured as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Wayanad

Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday. According to Kerala police, "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

