Nine killed, two injured as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Wayanad
Nine people were killed, and two were injured after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday.
Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday. According to Kerala police, "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
