Nine killed, two injured as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Wayanad

Nine people were killed, and two were injured after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:13 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday. According to Kerala police, "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

