UP: Yogi govt urges public to take preventative medication against filariasis

In an effort to completely eradicate Filariasis, a disease transmitted through mosquito bites in Uttar Pradesh, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is urging the residents to take preventative medication before August 28. In an appeal, the state government states, "There is only one way to protect yourself from the grip of filariasis, the disease that could leave your foot swollen like an elephant's and even lead to hydrocele—take medicine. Filariasis, a disease transmitted through mosquito bites, poses a serious and incurable threat."

"Once filariasis is contracted, it persists throughout one's lifetime without remedy. Given this, it is essential that those who have not taken the prescribed medication do so by August 28. ASHA workers will visit homes, but if they are missed, individuals are urged to reach out and take the medicine. This is very important for you and your family," they added. As per the Chief Minister's directive, the government is conducting a campaign against filariasis, under which the ASHA workers are reaching every household with the medicine. Additionally, medicines for filariasis are also being made available in PHC, CHC, and Jan Arogya Melas.

The administration urges people to contact Asha workers if they are unavailable when Asha workers reach their houses. This appeal from the state government exemplifies how serious Chief Minister Yogi is about the health of the residents. Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while urging the residents, mentioned that under the National Filariasis Elimination Campaign, a mass drug administration program (MDA) has been ongoing since August 10.

Sharma mentioned that this medicine is completely safe and effective. He said that everyone, except children under two years old, pregnant women, and seriously ill individuals, should take this medicine. He mentioned that the National Filariasis Elimination Campaign is being conducted in 27 districts of the state, where such cases are more commonly found. Sharma further informed that it can take from five to fifteen years for the disease to become noticeable, so don't take any risks or make excuses, because the excuse you make today could put you in trouble for a lifetime.

He said that there is no need to worry if anyone feels nauseous, dizzy, or vomits after taking the medicine. This could be due to the parasites of filariasis in our bodies, which may die after taking the medicine, causing such reactions that usually subside on their own after a while. According to experts, if someone gets infected with filariasis, their entire life is often marked by pain and difficulties, which can also lead to social neglect due to the associated disabilities. The productivity of a person affected by the disease also decreases, which impacts their livelihood and economic progress. Therefore, taking the medicine for filariasis prevention is beneficial for oneself as well as for the family and society.

As per the experts, taking the medicine once a year continuously for five years can make a person safe from this disease. (ANI)

