Left Menu

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK: FM Sitharaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:46 IST
India very close to a final call on FTA with UK: FM Sitharaman
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)
  • Country:
  • India

A free trade agreement is very close for a final call with the UK while negotiations for a trade pact with Canada are expected to conclude soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by CII, the minister said India has already signed trade pacts with Australia, the UAE and several other countries.

''FTAs should actually encourage you (global investors) to be in India,'' she told the gathering of global leaders.

''An FTA agreement is very close for a final call with the UK and I think negotiations with Canada are also progressing and I expect that to come to a conclusion sooner than later,'' Sitharaman said.

She further said the finance ministry and commerce ministry are working closely on trade agreements with different countries.

''The fact that at this stage we are tying up the agreement with one of the Western developed countries shows that India is opening up for a lot more ... Mutually we should benefit from agreeing with each other,'' she added.

Meanwhile in Jaipur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the negotiations between India and the UK for the proposed free trade agreement are progressing and both countries are committed to concluding the talks as early as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023