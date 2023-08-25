Left Menu

Telangana minister seeks apology from Girijan community for allegedly pushing AMC chairman Rajesh Babu

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday sought apologies from the Girijan community for allegedly pushing Bhainsa agriculture market committee chairman Rajesh Kumar Babu in an inauguration ceremony. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:32 IST
Telangana minister seeks apology from Girijan community for allegedly pushing AMC chairman Rajesh Babu
Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday sought apologies from the Girijan community for allegedly pushing Bhainsa agriculture market committee chairman Rajesh Kumar Babu in an inauguration ceremony. The Minister allegedly pushed aside Rajesh Kumar Babu during the inauguration of a flyover at Indira Park on August 19, in the presence of Minister KT Rama Rao. The AMC chairman comes from the Girijan community.

In a video statement, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he apologizes to the Girijan community for hurting their sentiments. "Recently during the flyover inauguration, KTR attended the program and there was a huge crowd. My leg was stamped resulting in blood injury, so I had to push the person behind. But on social media without showing the crowd, particularly me pushing a person was highlighted. Later I got to know that he was Bhainsa AMC Chairman Rajesh Babu," Yadav said.

He said that he called him and apologized to him also. "Even I have seen that his feelings were hurt and also few students in Osmania University were hurt sentimentally. I apologise to everyone. I haven't done anything like that before, whatever happened it was the reflection of the pain that was caused when they stamped my shoes and got blood he added. I not only apologise to Rajesh Babu but also to the Girijan community," the Animal Husbandry Minister added. (ANI)

