Central Tribal University to help in promotion of tribal culture, language: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Central Tribal University at the Chinamedapalli village of Dattirajeru Mandal, Vizianagaram District in Andhra Pradesh. Pradhan termed the foundation-stone-laying ceremony as another step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making tribal welfare a concrete reality.

Prior to addressing the gathering, they visited the site and inspected the area map of the university. Pradhan expressed that he is blessed to be in Andhra Pradesh, the punya bhoomi of great freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju, and home to Sriharikota, the launchpad of Chandrayaan 3.

He also stated that the foundation stone laying of the permanent campus of Kendriya Janajatiya Vishvavidyalay in Andhra Pradesh has laid the foundation of a 21st-century temple of learning. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision for tribal empowerment. The Kendriya Janajatiya Vishvavidyalay will celebrate both diversity and demography and will help in the promotion of tribal culture and language, Pradhan mentioned.

He emphasised how the establishment of the university will also benefit tribal students from the neighbouring states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. "The university will be a skills, sports, applied education, and research university and will act as a catalyst for the development of the tribal population," he stated.

The Union Education Minister also stated that the university will be a harbinger of a 'New Sanskriti'. He stressed the role of NEP2020 in delivering education in the mother tongue and how it will be followed in the university. "A rooted yet futuristic education system envisioned in the NEP will ensure that India will be leading the world in the Amrit Kaal," he mentioned.

He also hoped that the university would be an exemplar of progress through knowledge led by NEP. He also praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Government in bringing out bilingual books in English and Telugu and mentioned how it is in line with the suggestions of NEP2020.

He expected the university to operate in close collaboration with the neighbouring Central University of Odisha so that tribal students from the entire country could come here to pursue their studies. He also said that alumni of the university should reach every corner of the world and gain their rightful place. The Central Tribal University is a tribal-specific university that has a vision to be a University of excellence in the domain of higher education.

It is committed to providing an environment conducive to learning and offering outstanding, relevant academic programmes. The University aims to promote the individual, cultural, and environmental progress of the people, especially tribal, of the State of Andhra Pradesh, the nation, and the World. (ANI)

