PM degree row: SC refuses to grant relief to Kejriwal against Gujarat HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over his comments in connection with the Prime Minister’s degree. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said it is not issuing notice on the plea of Kejriwal as the matter is pending before the Gujarat High Court and is listed for hearing on August 29.

The bench expressed hope and trust that the High Court will decide on August 29 Kejriwal’s plea pending before it. The top court posted the matter for hearing before it on August 31.

Delhi Chief Minister approached the apex court challenging the High Court order rejecting his request to stay the criminal defamation proceedings filed by the University over his remarks. Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh over their alleged comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Chief Information Commissioner for providing information about the Prime Minister's degrees to them under the RTI Act.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the High Court had wrongly refused to grant an interim stay on the defamation proceedings against him. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University, said there was suppression of facts by Kejriwal.

On August 11, the Gujarat High Court had rejected Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ plea seeking an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them. After which Kejriwal moved top court. Before that, a Gujarat Metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh in the defamation case over their sarcastic and derogatory statements in connection with Modi's degree.

Later, they filed a revision application in the Sessions court challenging the Metropolitan court's summons in the case. However, the Sessions court on August 7 declined their plea for an interim stay on trial, after which they approached the Gujarat High Court. The revision application in the Sessions Court will now be heard on September 16 and the High Court to hear the case on August 29.

According to the University, AAP leaders comments targeting the Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public. On March 31, the Gujarat High Court had quashed a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission which directed the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal. (ANI)

