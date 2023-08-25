Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Wayanad jeep accident

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his condolences over the Wayanad jeep accident, in which nine people were killed and two were injured. Earlier in the day, nine people were killed when their jeep fell into a gorge near Kannothumala in Mananthavady of the Wayanad district.

"Condolences on the tragedy that left the state in tears. There are reports that the condition of three people in the jeep is critical. Minister AK Saseendran is entrusted to coordinate necessary matters including the treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said. Meantime state Health Minister Veena George has informed that she has directed department heads to ensure expert treatment to the injured people.

State Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer also expressed his condolences, saying that he is joining in the sorrow of the deceased person's family. (ANI)

