Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Wayanad jeep accident

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his condolences over the Wayanad jeep accident, in which nine people were killed and two were injured. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:29 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Wayanad jeep accident
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his condolences over the Wayanad jeep accident, in which nine people were killed and two were injured. Earlier in the day, nine people were killed when their jeep fell into a gorge near Kannothumala in Mananthavady of the Wayanad district.

"Condolences on the tragedy that left the state in tears. There are reports that the condition of three people in the jeep is critical. Minister AK Saseendran is entrusted to coordinate necessary matters including the treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said. Meantime state Health Minister Veena George has informed that she has directed department heads to ensure expert treatment to the injured people.

State Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer also expressed his condolences, saying that he is joining in the sorrow of the deceased person's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023