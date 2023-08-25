PM Modi to interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission tomorrow

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission on Saturday morning, soon after returning from his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece, a press note said on Friday. 

Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission on Saturday morning, soon after returning from his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece, a press note said on Friday. The Prime Minister will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru tomorrow at around 7.15 am.

He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Prime Minister watched the live telecast of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram from Johannesburg, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. (ANI)

